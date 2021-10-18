Hidalgo County reports 128 new cases, four deaths

EDINBURG—Hidalgo County reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with four deaths tied to the virus.

None of them were vaccinated, and included a McAllen man in his 50s and three Mission residents: a man in his 60s, a man above the age of 70 and a woman above the age of 70.

Those deaths bring the county to a total of 3,413 fatalities.

Of Monday’s new cases, 22 were reported as confirmed, 55 as probable and 51 as suspect, bringing the county to a total of 116,645 cases, of which 68,259 are confirmed, 45,831 probable and 2,555 suspect.

Area hospitals are continuing to treat 129 infected individuals, 102 of them adults and 27 pediatric patients.

Intensive care units at those hospitals are treating 50 of the patients, 45 of them adults and five pediatric.

So far 112,423 individuals have been released from isolation in the county, 146 of them on Monday, which leaves the county with a total of 809 net active cases.

So far, 683,260 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county, 116,645 of which were positive and 565,777 negative.

Local schools continue to report coronavirus data, including three new cases among staff and 12 among students.

Those infections bring the total for staff to 640 and the total for students to 3,090.

So far, the total number of Texas Division of Emergency Management patients infused stands at 1,262.