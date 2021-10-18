128 new virus cases in Hidalgo Co. as 4 more die

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with four deaths tied to the virus.

None who died were vaccinated, and they included a McAllen man in his 50s and three Mission residents: a man in his 60s, and a man and woman both over 70.

Those deaths bring the county to a total of 3,413.

Of Monday’s new cases, 22 were reported as confirmed, 55 as probable and 51 as suspected, bringing the county’s infection tally to 116,645 cases, of which 68,259 have been confirmed, 45,831 probable and 2,555 suspected.

Area hospitals are continuing to treat 129 infected individuals, 102 of them adults and 27 pediatric patients.

Intensive care units at those hospitals are treating 50 of the patients, 45 of them adults and five pediatric.

So far, 112,423 individuals have been released from isolation in the county, 146 of them on Monday, which leaves the county with a total of 809 net active cases.

So far, 683,260 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county, 116,645 of which were positive and 565,777 negative.

Local schools continue to report coronavirus data, including three new cases among staff and 12 among students.

Those infections bring the total for staff to 640 and the total for students to 3,090.

So far, the total number of Texas Division of Emergency Management patients infused stands at 1,262.

Cameron County reported new COVID-19 data as well Monday, adding 65 new cases and five more fatalities to its roster.

Those deaths included residents from Brownsville, Harlingen and Los Fresnos, three of them women and two men. Those individuals ranged in age from their 30s to their 70s, and three of them were unvaccinated.

The death toll stands at 1,959.

The new cases bring the total there to 52,983, and include 14 from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

Out of the total, 48,693 have recovered, 78 of them on Monday.

So far, 81.91% of the county is fully vaccinated and 94.74% have received at least one dose.