Home Local News Photo Gallery: Mural in the making Local artist Jesse Burciaga, from top left, Samantha Escandon and Liliana Ede help create a massive mural Friday by Mexico city muralist Sofia Castellanos, bottom right, titled "To the Other Side of the Cosmos" along East 11th Street in downtown Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald) Local NewsMediaPhotoThe Brownsville Herald Photo Gallery: Mural in the making By Miguel Roberts - The Brownsville Herald - October 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Mexico City artist, muralist and illustrator Sofia Castellanos stands in front of her latest mural project “To the Other Side of the Cosmos” along East 11th Street in downtown Brownsville as Castellanos collaborates with many local Brownsville artist to help create the vast mural. 