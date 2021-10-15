Watch: Armed, masked robbery suspects tie store clerk; police on the hunt

The Mission Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating three suspects accused in a string of armed robberies.

“At approximately 1:45 a.m. the suspects hit the Vape City Smoke Shop at 219 E. Expressway 83 in Mission,” city officials said in a news release Friday. “Three males walked into the shop armed with a handgun, threatening the clerk and ordering him to the floor where he was tied up. After cleaning out the cash register and stealing products from the shelves, the suspects left the shop.”

Surveillance video shows the three men enter the store and immediately approach an employee at gunpoint. The suspects appear to be wearing masks, including one that looks like a devil.

They are wearing red, black and white sweatshirts and are seen grabbing products from behind the counter and shoving them into bags.

The suspects are also wearing gloves and the entire robbery lasts just over two minutes.

Mission police say the same suspects are involved in other robberies in the Rio Grande Valley and law enforcement are collaborating to track them down.

“Mission investigators are searching for the suspects caught on camera. If anyone recognizes the men, they are urged to contact Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous,” the release said.