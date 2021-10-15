FAA schedules virtual public hearing on SpaceX heavy launch program

The Federal Aviation Administration will hold a public hearing — via Zoom — on the Draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Launch Vehicle Program at the SpaceX Boca Chica Launch Site in Cameron County.

The FAA will provide a project overview in English and Spanish, the federal agency announced in a press release. Afterwards, members of the public can provide oral comments.

The presentations will be posted on the project website after the public hearings: https://www.faa.gov/space/stakeholder_engagement/spacex_starship/

If you cannot attend a public hearing, you can still provide a comment by emailing: [email protected]

A court reporter will transcribe the hearings. A translator will be available to translate comments into Spanish. Comments received help the FAA develop the Final PEA.

The virtual public hearing dates will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 and at 5 p.m. Wed., Oct. 20.

You must register to attend the virtual hearing and indicate if you would like to comment at: http://spacexbocachicapublichearings.eventbrite.com/?s=144095269

Virtual public hearing instructions:

>> Connect using the Zoom link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88394232774

Password: FAA2021

>> Please only use the telephone number provided below if you are not going to connect using the Zoom Link.

(833)548-0276

Meeting ID: 883 9423 2774

Meeting Password: 4300505