Get ready for some fall like temperatures this weekend, as a cold front will pass through the Rio Grande Valley.

Although it will be hot and humid on Friday with the highs in the 90s, the highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and 80s, but you will be able to feel the cooler temperatures Saturday evening with the lows in the 50s and 60s, said Angelica Soria, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Brownsville.

The cold front is coming from a mass of cold air that is bringing snow and frigid temperatures to other parts of the nation, Soria said, and though there will be no snow here Valley residents will definitely notice the change in daytime and overnight temperatures.

“It will be the first taste of fall,” she said.

