The Laguna Vista Police Department is having a little fun on its Facebook page by posting a photo of a few porcine visitors that showed up outside a local convenience store.

“Had some special visitors at Stripes last night” the department wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

And area residents wasted no time before hamming it up in the comments.

“Texas, where bacon literally wanders into your front yard,” Debbie Hernandez wrote.

“So did the police just cuff them or were they hog tied?,” Andrea Wright asked.

“Bacon for the tacos, there’s at least 300 right there,” George Stathopoulos wrote.

Paula Williams Sirvello showed some compassion for the three hogs: “Poor little critters. Surprised they didn’t get run over.”

Dwayne McDaniel called them the “LagunaVista javalinas.”

The police force is staffed with about 10 officers, who patrol the community of a little more than 3,000 residents.

The Laguna Vista Police Department is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lagunavistapolic.

