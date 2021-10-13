Masked suspects breaking into San Benito restaurants

SAN BENITO — For about two months, masked suspects have been breaking into restaurants in the middle of the night, stealing cash registers and safes.

Video surveillance cameras have captured groups of suspects wearing facial coverings breaking into “several” mom-and-pop restaurants here, Police Chief Mario Perea said.

“It’s under investigation,” Mayor Rick Guerra said Tuesday. “People in restaurants are fed up. They’re sick of it.”

Video surveillance footage shows groups of two to four suspects breaking into the restaurants between 1 and 6 a.m., Perea stated in a press release.

“The San Benito Police Department is currently investigating several burglaries that occurred over the past two months,” he stated. “The targets of these burglaries have been primarily restaurants. Based on video surveillance captured at the scenes, it appears that the same group of subjects may be committing these crimes.”

On Tuesday, workers at several restaurants said suspects had stolen cash registers from the businesses.

“In several videos, you can see anywhere between two to four individuals entering businesses after hours wearing face coverings and sweatshirts,” the press release states. “These individuals have taken cash registers and safes from the businesses.”

Perea’s asking for residents’ help in tracking down the suspects, urging people with information to call the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.

Callers may remain anonymous, he stated.

[email protected]