Another notable drop in COVID hospitalizations in Hidalgo County

COVID-19 activity continues its decline in Hidalgo County as 79 new cases were reported Wednesday along with three deaths and 126 hospitalizations.

In comparison, Tuesday’s numbers reflected 91 new cases at the time, four deaths and 150 hospitalizations in the county — themselves significant drops from previous reports on a day-to-day basis.

The majority of Wednesday’s cases are made up of people 19 and under, with 33 of the 79 positives reported being children 11 and younger, and nine who are between the ages of 12 and 19. Twenty-seven people between the ages of 20 and 40 were also among the new cases, as were 10 people in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

The three who died were unvaccinated residents of McAllen, Mercedes and Mission, and ranged in age from their 60s to 70s.

The county’s death toll is now at 3,395.

Of the 126 in hospitals and 55 in intensive care units, pediatric patients make up 17 and five of those, respectively.

Three more staff members of local schools have also tested positive for COVID-19 along with 30 more students. In total, there have been 626 school staff members who’ve tested positive and 3,018.