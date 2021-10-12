Hidalgo County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 91 new cases

Four more Hidalgo County residents died due to COVID-19 while another 91 people tested positive, county officials reported Tuesday.

The four deceased county residents, two of whom were not vaccinated, raises the county’s COVID death toll to 3,392.

Of the 91 new cases, 27 were confirmed and 64 were probable.

There have now been a total of 116,066 COVID-19 cases in the county of which 68,080 were confirmed, 45,533 were probable and 2,453 were suspected.

Within schools, six more students tested positive for a total of 2,988 since the county started tracking cases in schools.

The total number of school staff members who tested positive remained at 623.

Currently, there are 150 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 including 135 adults and 15 pediatric patients.

Of the total hospitalized, 64 patients are being treated in intensive care units. Of those, 60 are adults and four are pediatric patients.