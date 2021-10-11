Prime Healthcare medical centers to host Wave of Light Ceremony

HARLINGEN — Parents in the Rio Grande Valley who’ve lost a child too soon will have the opportunity to honor their children’s memory with a special ceremony this month.

Coinciding with ​​International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, Prime Healthcare medical centers in Cameron and Hidalgo counties are going to host “Wave of Light” ceremonies on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Wave of Light ceremonies will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Harlingen, Weslaco and Mission.

Harlingen’s ceremony will be held in parking lot eight at the Harlingen Medical Center, located at 5501 S. Expressway 77.

Weslaco’s ceremony will take place by the “Memory Garden” at the Knapp Medical Center, located at 1401 E. 8th St.

Mission’s ceremony will be held at the main entrance parking lot on the south side of the Mission Regional Medical Center, located at 900 S. Bryan Rd.

As part of the ceremony, participants will be able to flick on a tea light candle in memory of their baby.

“We invite you to join us across the Valley by lighting a candle in memory of all babies’ lives gone too soon,” Regional Business Development Director for Prime Healthcare hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley Kathleen Avila said.

In addition to lighting the candle, parents will have the opportunity to write a message to their child.

There will also be words of a reflection by nurses and other hospital staff, prayers and refreshments.