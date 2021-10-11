McAllen commissioner to step down in bid for county judge

McAllen City Commissioner Tania Ramirez announced she will be running for Hidalgo County judge in the 2022 Democratic March primary.

The District 4 city commissioner announced she would be challenging current County Judge Richard Cortez for the Democratic nomination.

“I’m running for Hidalgo County Judge because I believe we need to put Hidalgo County back on the right path,” Ramirez said in a news release. “The people I meet tell me they want a better quality of life, and they don’t understand why Hidalgo County, which is growing in population and economic development, isn’t impacting their life. They are feeling left out.”

As the county judge, Ramirez said she could increase the region’s economic growth by streamlining county government and working with each municipality in securing funding and other opportunities for all county residents.

While serving as a city commissioner since 2019, Ramirez said she formed strategic partnerships with city and county officials to improve the lives of the residents in her district, “from overhauling lackluster pedestrian infrastructure to creating more accessible and inclusive parks” and pledged to do the same as county judge.

Her announcement prompts her automatic resignation from the city commission and during the next city commissioner meeting in two weeks, the remaining city commissioners will declare a vacancy, according to McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez.

Staff will give the commissioners options for dates for a special election to fill her seat. Though she will have resigned, Ramirez will continue serving until her replacement is elected.

In the Democratic primary election, Ramirez will be running against Cortez who was elected county judge in 2018 and who announced in June that he was running for re-election. Prior to his election, Cortez also served on the McAllen city commission representing District 1.

In her campaign to challenge Cortez, Ramirez said she would focus on re-engaging Hidalgo County voters and promoting more involvement in local government.

“If we want to find innovative solutions to county-wide problems, we really need to increase community buy-in, because the residents here are the county’s greatest asset. That is why I plan to visit each neighborhood in the county, and meet with residents at work, in their homes, and learn from them, and prove to them that I have the passion and persistence to find a way through,” Ramirez said. “We need to make sure that we have a transparent government that actively reaches out to residents to tell them how things are going, and where we could use their help and input. Hidalgo County residents don’t want special favors, they just want respect.”

Ramirez, an attorney, obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Our Lady of the Lake University and obtained her Juris Doctor degree from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

She worked as an assistant district attorney for the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s office for more than two years before opening her own law firm, Tania Ramirez Law Group PLLC.

Ramirez will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss her decision.

Check back later for more on this developing story.