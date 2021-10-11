Humane Society of Harlingen to host drive-thru clinic

The Humane Society of Harlingen will host its monthly low-cost community clinic Oct. 23, which will include discounted vaccinations and medications for pets.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be open for both dogs and cats.

To participate, guests must pre-register ahead of time. The deadline to pre-register is Sunday.

All pets must be present in order for medications to be distributed or for vaccinations to be administered.

The clinic will be hosted in a drive-thru setting with an entrance on the 77 Sunshine Strip side of the building.

“Spots are filling up quickly, so we ask anyone that is interested to register their

pet now,” a news release for the event read.

Additional information as well as the registration form can be found at hshtx.org/monthly-clinic.

All pets available for adoption can be found at www.hsutx.org.