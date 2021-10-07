There’s something missing in the resaca behind the Walmart store on Ruben Torres Sr. Boulevard and that is lots of water.

Usually filled with water on a typical day, this was not the case on Thursday where a group of ducks huddled together in the little water that remained in the resaca.

The floodgates leading to the resaca behind the Walmart and the Brownsville Event Center are operated by Cameron County Drainage District No. 1, and an employee there said the district was having trouble with the gate that is monitoring the water and that the district is in the process of getting it fixed.

Elisa Cisneros says she often fishes at the resaca behind the event center and that the water has been low during her prior fishing excursions. They often catch catfish, she said.

“Sometimes they open it (the floodgates) and it will just go down…I came today and the water was real low but I don’t know why they opened it,” she said. “I really don’t why they let the water go that low but I know they do that sometimes.”

