Hidalgo County: All COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday were unvaccinated

All of the seven COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday were people who were not vaccinated, according to a news release from Hidalgo County health authorities.

The county also reported another 110 new cases of the virus in what appears to be a slight downward trend.

The deaths reported Thursday ranged in age from people in their 30s to their 60s. Three of them were from Weslaco, two from Mission, one from Edinburg and another from Donna. The youngest was a Weslaco man in his 30s.

So far, the illness has claimed the lives of 3,383 Hidalgo County residents.

Another 150 continue to fight the virus in local hospitals, including 15 children. There are 69 patients in intensive care units, with five of them classified as pediatric cases.

Still, 173 were released from isolation, for a total of 111,342 people who have been released since the start of the pandemic.

The county also reported another 13 cases tied to area schools. Two were staff members. The rest were students. Since the county began tracking these figures Aug. 18, there have been more than 3,500 cases linked to schools, most of them students.

Children continue to have the highest number of new cases among all the age groups. Of the 110 reported Thursday, 26 are under the age of 12.

There are currently 1,149 active cases in Hidalgo County.