With Christmas a couple of months away Charro Days Fiesta is accepting entry applications for its annual Christmas Parade.

The parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 and will travel through the streets of downtown Brownsville. The parade was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to parade guidelines, all parade entries are required to be decorated with lights in the spirit of Christmas.

There’s a $100 non-refundable entry fee. Non-profits, such as school student groups, bands and accompanying cheerleaders and dance teams will not be charged a fee.

The entry deadline is at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov.5. Late entries after the deadline will be charged a $25 late fee. The late fee is applicable for non-profits.

Parade officials said no entries will be accepted after Friday, Nov. 19.

The parade will be rescheduled only once in case of inclement weather for the following Monday, Dec. 13.

Entry forms are located at www.charrodaysfiesta.com or at Charro Days Inc., 455 E. Elizabeth Street.

[email protected]