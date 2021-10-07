Brownsville man linked to crash that left Weslaco man dead

A Brownsville man has been linked to a Sept. 28 fatal accident in Kingsville that left a Weslaco man dead.

The Kingsville Police Department reports the Brownsville man, along with his attorney, went to the department on Wednesday where he claimed responsibility for the accident.

The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28, on S. U.S. 77 just north of Coral Avenue in Kingsville. Killed in the accident was 46-year-old Jonathan Limas of Weslaco, the department said in a press release.

Police said Limas died after his truck flipped over and he was ejected from it. When they arrived at the accident scene they found Limas’ body. Authorities also found a trailer in the median in between N. U.S. 77 and S. U.S. 77 and believe it was involved in the fatal accident.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old Brownsville man met with investigators and claimed responsibility for the accident, the press release stated.

The man told investigators that while towing a trailer northbound with his truck, the trailer got loose after the wheels moved from the concrete to the asphalt, the release reads.

According to investigators, the Brownsville man said the trailer crossed over into the southbound inside lane and collided with Limas’ truck.

Police report once the investigation is completed the case will be turned over to the Kleberg County District Attorney’s Office for review. The department added that at this time no arrest has been made.

[email protected]