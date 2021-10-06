U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Rio Grande Valley students and educators Wednesday afternoon in a quick-paced tour of Hidalgo County.
The secretary, accompanied by U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, walked through Achieve Early College High School in Pharr before participating in a forum with students from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in McAllen.
PSJA Early College High School Mariachi’s Maravilla de San Juan entertain U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona along with PSJA superintendent Jorge Arredondo at PSJA Early College High School on Wednesday, Oct., 6, 2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona talks with students in a classroom at PSJA Early College High School on Wednesday, Oct.,06,2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez talk with students during a tour of PSJA Early College High School on Wednesday, Oct.,06,2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez and other school district administrators took tour of PSJA Early College High School on Wednesday, Oct.,06,2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona talks with students in a classroom at PSJA Early College High School on Wednesday, Oct.,06,2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona walks into the center court at PSJA Early College High School where he was greeted by mariachi music on Wednesday, Oct.,06,2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
