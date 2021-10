RAYMONDVILLE — State health officials are confirming 16 more Willacy County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus while reporting 10 old cases were found backlogged in their data system.

Meanwhile, 34 undocumented migrants ranging from children to adults have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the area’s detention centers, Willacy County Emergency Management officials reported Tuesday.

The cases bring the county’s total case count to 2,813.