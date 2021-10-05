Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with domestic violence

Edinburg police arrested a 36-year-old Border Patrol agent early Sunday morning on accusations that he slapped his fiancé after she refused to take a shot of alcohol with him.

Officers arrested Luis Alberto Celedon after responding to a residence in the 3300 block of Blue Stone Street at 1:17 a.m. Sunday in reference to a disturbance.

Celedon’s fiancé told police she was in bed when he stood next to her and told her to take a shot of an alcoholic beverage, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“(She) will further testify that she told Celedon that she did not want the shot, to which made him upset,” the affidavit stated.

That’s when police say Celedon slapped her in the face.

“(She) will further testify that she felt Celedon’s hands around her neck but did not lose (consciousness) nor restriction of her breathing,” the affidavit stated.

The responding officer noted in the affidavit that the woman had redness to her left cheek and bruising around her neck.

The officer tried to interview Celedon and he refused to identify himself.

He was subsequently charged with assault family violence and the affidavit indicates that a charge of failure to identify will be filed with Edinburg Municipal Court.

Border Patrol officials confirmed the arrest and said the agency will cooperate with the investigation.

“The Rio Grande Valley Sector is committed to cooperating with any criminal or administrative investigation of alleged misconduct involving Border Patrol personnel, on or off duty,” the statement said. “CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the United States Border Patrol are fully cooperating with the investigation.”

The agency did not respond to questions about whether Celedon will face suspension or reassignment and referred all other questions to Edinburg police.

Celedon bailed out Monday on a $5,000 bond, records show.