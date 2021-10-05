Affidavit: Victim in San Juan hit-and-run refused to leave roadway before being struck

The 19-year-old who was hit and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning refused to leave the roadway after an argument, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Edith Yacibe Garza, a 35-year-old San Juan resident, is accused of fleeing the scene after she hit Ofelia Merlene Proa at about 2:40 a.m. while driving on Eldora Road.

Garza is charged with accident involving death, jail records indicate.

A probable cause affidavit for her arrest reveals that a witness at the scene told a responding Texas Department of Public Safety trooper that she had been arguing with Proa, which resulted with the 19-year-old walking westbound on the main roadway.

“(She) further stated that she had been following Proa with her vehicle in (an) attempt to convince Proa to step out of the main roadway of travel. Proa refused to step out of the roadway,” the affidavit stated.

As this was happening, a gray Ford Edge driven by Garza approached Proa’s location.

The affidavit said Garza did not see Proa on the road and hit her, vaulting the 19-year-old into a grassy area north of Eldora.

Proa died from her injuries at 6:11 a.m. Saturday at McAllen Medical Center.

“Garza failed to stop and render aid due to being scared from the impact and having consumed alcoholic beverages earlier that evening. Garza then fled the scene,” the affidavit stated.

Garza turned herself in at the San Juan Police Department at approximately 12:19 a.m. Sunday morning after seeing the news about the fatal crash on television.

She had yet to receive a bond as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.