Friday’s heavy rainfall with amounts of 4 to 8 inches or rain in the matter of a couple of hours was too much for drainage systems to handle, a report released by the National Weather Service in Brownsville stated.

Much of the heavy rain occurred in east, northeast, southeast Brownsville receiving 10.72 inches of rain, 9.45 inches of rain and 8.41 inches of rain from Thursday evening to midnight Saturday, the NWS reports.

“The combination of an upper level disturbance crossing the southern Great Plains, upper level wind and a low level low pressure system moving east from Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and prior boundaries from earlier thunderstorms north of the Rio Grande Valley and from morning thunderstorms along the coast combined with deep atmospheric tropical moisture to create a thunderstorm “system”, including a heavy-precipitation “supercell” event,” the NWS reports.

The peak of the heavy rainfall occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday with some locations in east and northeast Brownsville receiving 7 to 8 inches of rain in two hours or a little more, the report stated.

In other areas of the county NWS rain totals from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday indicate the following:

Harlingen – 6.11

San Benito – 6.3

Los Fresnos- 4.99

Laguna Atascosa – 3.95

Port Isabel – 4.05

La Feria and communities along the Military Highway and the western part of the county had 2 to 5 inches of rain.

