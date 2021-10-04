DPS makes arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

A 35-year-old San Juan woman turned herself in after realizing she was driving the suspect vehicle in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash after watching the news.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Edith Yacibe Garza, 35, turned herself in to San Juan police at 12:19 a.m. Sunday.

DPS said Garza was the driver of a brown sport utility vehicle traveling westbound on Eldora Road which hit and killed 19-year-old Ofelia Merlene Proa.

Proa sustained major injuries and was transported to McAllen Medical Center, where she died.

According to DPS, that happened at 2:04 a.m. Saturday.

“Garza confessed she had been consuming alcoholic beverages the night of the auto-pedestrian crash,” DPS said in a news release.

Garza is charged with failure to stop and render aid, resulting in death.