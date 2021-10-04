In response to the flooding that happened on Friday, Cameron County and the City of Brownsville will host a food drive on Tuesday for area residents.

The food drives will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the Brownsville Event Center, 1 Event Center Dr. and at the Precinct 1 Warehouse, 2050 S. Browne Road.

The drive is being coordinated by the county, city, the American Red Cross and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank.

“The items to be distributed will include nonperishable food, water, and cleaning supplies. The food drive is to assist all individuals affected,” County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said in a press release.

The food will be given out until supplies last.

Residents who may have experience flooding to their property are asked to report any damage to the Texas Department of Emergency Management website at www.damage.tdem.texas.gov or to the county at www.camerocountytx.gov.