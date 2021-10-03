Home Local News Photo Gallery: Pioneer defeats McAllen Memorial 3-1 Local NewsSportsLocal SportsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Pioneer defeats McAllen Memorial 3-1 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - October 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Lorelei Hill (5) and Katie Salazar (8) block a shot by McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) during the 2nd game at Pioneer High School gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.,02,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial’s Madisyn Sosa (4) and Alicia Ziegler (10) handle a hit by Pioneer’s Natalie Reyes (14) during the 2nd game at Pioneer High School gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.,02,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) gets a ball past Pioneer’s Mariana Trevino (9) and Lorelai Hill (5) during the first game at Pioneer High School gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.,02,2021in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Lorelei Hill (5) and Katie Salazar (8) jump with joy as they defeat McAllen Memorial 3-1 at Pioneer High School gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.,02,2021in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Lorelei Hill (5) along with Natalie Reyes (14) react after a kill by Hill in the 2nd game against McAllen Memorial at Pioneer High School gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.,02,2021in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Natalie Reyes (14) battles at the net against McAllen Memorial’ s Madisyn Sosa (4) and Alicia Ziegler (10) at Pioneer High School gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.,02,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial’s Madison Amaya (8) bumps a ball against Pioneer during the first game at Pioneer High School gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.,02,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trevino signs disaster declaration after storms Photo Gallery: Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville Hawks end streak with victory in Bird Bowl EXPLAINER: Why maintaining same property tax rate causes homeowners to pay more Filling the need: BISD looks for new staff with job fair