State Rep. Eddie Lucio III, Brownsville, announced on Friday that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Lucio made the announcement on his Twitter Page via a press release.

Lucio said, “It is with sincere gratitude, yet a heavy heart that I have decided that I will not seek reelection to the Texas House in 2022. It is with hope that I start the next chapter in my life with a focus on family, friends and business.”

Lucio served eight terms in office. His first term began in January 2007.