McDonald’s is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by launching its “Friday Night Fries” football series.

During the month of October, McDonald’s french fry truck will travel to high school football games throughout the Rio Grande Valley and deliver free fries to fans.

Friday night they will be at Boggus Stadium, located at 198 N. 13th St. in Harlingen during Bird Bowl.

To redeem your free medium fries, download the MyMcDonald’s rewards app and visit the truck located at the ticket booth inside the stadium.

You can get the app on your cell phone or use the QR codes displayed on the truck.