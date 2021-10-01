Edcouch police chief arrested for domestic dispute

EDINBURG – Police here arrested Edcouch Police Chief Roel Guerra Jr. after an alleged domestic dispute early Friday morning, according to city spokeswoman Ashly Custer.

Details about the dispute were not immediately available, but Guerra will face a municipal judge this afternoon and will be charged with assault family violence and terroristic threat, she said. Both are Class A misdemeanors.

Police did not release any other information pending charges.

Check back later for updates to this developing story.