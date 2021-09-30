Port Isabel to host 10th annual Pachanga in the Park

From live music, rides and games to a variety of tasty treats, visitors of this coastal city will be able to enjoy a weekend full of festivity.

The City of Port Isabel is hosting its 10th Pachanga in the Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual event will be held on the grounds of the Laguna Madre Park, located off Highway 100 on Port Road.

“It’s exciting that this has been successful enough that we can celebrate our 10th year,” City of Port Isabel Marketing Director Valerie Bates said. “It started in 2011 in Washington Park in Port Isabel, which made it a very community-driven event, but we also got a lot of tourists and out of the area traffic to that event so we outgrew it and here we are all of these years later in Laguna Madre Park.”

According to Bates, the event will have more than 40 booths.

Visitors will be able to enjoy several different goodies at Pachanga in the Park, such as pastries, sweet cakes, Hawaiian style shaved ice, turkey legs, funnel cakes, tacos and more.

There will also be arts and crafts vendors and information booths.

Booths will be open to the public from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 6 to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be live music by Control de Lupe Degollado, Juan Garza y Los Ultimo 4, Drew and the Dream Hall Dancers and Ruben Vela.

The event’s Facebook page received at least a thousand responses from people interested in attending Pachanga at the Park.

“While people are there, we do everything we can to make them feel comfortable so they’ll feel like they can stay and enjoy the food and the music,” Bates said. “We get people who drive all the way down from San Antonio or Austin for this event — people with roots to the area or the food and the music so it has a wider attraction than just the Laguna Madre area and the Rio Grande Valley.”

The event will have free admission and there will be free parking in the park.

For those unable to find parking, the Laguna Madre Youth Center will be charging $5 to park in their parking lot, which is located near the park.

“No outside food or drinks are allowed in because we want to support our vendors, but you’re welcome to bring a lawn chair to make yourself comfortable,” Bates said about the event. “Come at 6 p.m., stay till the gates close and have a great time.”