A Brownsville couple is out on bond following their arrests on a child abuse case.

The 10-year-old victim is the son of the father, police said.

A joint effort between Brownsville police and U.S. Marshals led to Wednesday arrests of Rudy Hinojosa, 28, and his wife Olga Quezada, 42, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Sandoval said the Brownsville PD’s Criminal Investigation Unit began its investigation into the abuse on Aug. 10 when Hinojosa took his 10-year-old son to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville stating his son was having seizures.

The doctors and nurses at the hospital noticed the child had new and old bruises on his body and that the boy appeared to be malnourished, Sandoval said.

“Reports indicate that you could see the child’s ribs from lack of nourishment.”

Medical professionals notified the police department and officers were sent to the hospital. The hospital employees also told police that the child had head injuries that required surgery. The boy had been listed in critical condition after the surgery was performed on him.

Sandoval said the Brownsville PD’s CIU in collaboration with Child Protective Services and medical professionals from VRMC and Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen worked on this case.

Hinojosa was charged and arraigned with two counts of injury to a child, a 1st degree felony, and two counts of injury to a child, a 3rd degree felony, and one count of abandon endanger a child criminal neglect. His bonds totaled $50,000.

Quezada was charged and arraigned on one count of fail to report a felony. Her bond was set at $4,000.

Sandoval said the child has been placed in foster care and has recovered from his injuries.