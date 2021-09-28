Whataburger to donate nearly $30K to RGV Food Bank

Whataburger is donating $28,765 to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley to help combat hunger in the community, according to a restaurant news release that says it’s honoring the company’s legacy by giving back to the communities it serves during their Orange Spirit Week.

In observance of the eatery’s 71st anniversary, Whataburger partnered with Feeding America to help provide over 3 million meals to local food banks across 10 states, including its home state of Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

During its first ever system-wide fundraiser, customers who donated $1 were given a Whataburger coupon, from which those donations were given to Feeding America and its member food banks in local communities.

This is in support of the company’s signature program, Whataburger Feeding Student Success, which focuses on helping students at all levels of education by combating food insecurity.

“Feeding America is doing such amazing work through their network of food banks. All of us at Whataburger are looking forward to joining our customers in showing support for them during Orange Spirit Week,” Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson said in the release. “We were proud to invite our friends and neighbors to visit their local Whataburger throughout the week and donate to help keep our children nourished and on the path to bright futures.”

Based in Pharr, the RGV Food Bank has incurred significantly growing public demand since the COVID-19 pandemic first began impacting the South Texas region in March 2020.

The nonprofit has since held several food drives giving away hundreds of thousands of meals with the help of other local institutions, and with the assistance of donations.