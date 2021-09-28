Indiana man wanted for homicide arrested at Hidalgo bridge

Federal authorities on Saturday apprehended an Indiana man at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge who had an active felony arrest warrant for a homicide in Michigan.

Efrain Medina, a U.S. citizen, arrived from Mexico as a pedestrian at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on Saturday when an officer with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations secured him after discovering the 42-year-old as a possible match to an arrest warrant.

Biometric verification confirmed his identity as well as the active felony arrest from Lincoln Park, Michigan Police Department, which has been active since November 2020.

“CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating those wanted persons with outstanding warrants,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said. “We encounter people from all over the country as this arrest shows.

“No matter where they are from, CBP is committed to bringing wanted people in to face their charges.”

Hidalgo police took custody of Medina and transferred him to county jail, where he is awaiting transport to Michigan.

Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court and all criminal charges are merely allegations.