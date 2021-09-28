Faithful gather for Bishop Peña’s rosary vigil

Bishop Emeritus Raymondo J. Peña left specific instructions for his funeral, even specifying that there was to be no eulogy at his rosary vigil, which was held Tuesday evening at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Brownsville.

“I’m very aware that Bishop Peña did not want eulogies. If I cross that line, he will have to wait until I see him again to challenge me,” Bishop Daniel Flores of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brownsville said during the homily at Peña’s rosary vigil.

The homily came during a service that was very much about the life hereafter and at the end of a series of verses about the life of Jesus Christ, his crucifixion and resurrection, and the recitation of the rosary.

Flores said Peña, who was bishop for 14 years until his retirement, remained active into his final days, attending a meeting of the priests of the diocese just weeks before he went to the hospital.

Peña’s motto was “Haz todo con amor,” meaning Do everything with love, Flores said, and the exhortation comes from Christ himself.

“We should try to do everything with love. Love is just another name for the Holy Spirit. We try but we don’t. This is true of us all,” we try but we can’t quite live up to the ideal.

Flores said even though Peña was slowing down in his final days he didn’t give up.

“The week before he went to the hospital, he went to the meeting of the priests. It was, after all, the first face-to-face meeting we had, we lost a year and a half, two years there somewhere, and he was going to give Mass at the prison in Edinburg and to visit the children in Donna.”

Flores said he advised Peña at times, “Bishop, I don’t think that’s such a good idea,” but he wanted to be with the people.

“He would want us to live life with love. The life of a Christian is very simple, know you have been loved and live your life as if to give back,” he said.

Sister Norma Pimentel, who Pena appointed to be director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, said earlier in the day that her visit with Peña to visit the immigrant children being detained in Donna is one of her best memories of Peña.

“ Even though he was getting on in age and had trouble walking he called me and he wanted to know how are the children and I invited him to go with me to visit the unaccompanied immigrant children that were being detained in Donna,” she said. “So he came with me to be with the kids in Donna and he celebrated Mass. That was one of the things I saw because that reflected who he was.”

Several months ago, Peña organized a meeting among himself, Flores and Auxiliary Bishop Mario Aviles to discuss his funeral.

“I said, ‘why are you doing this, you’re fine,” Aviles said at one point in the service.

Flores also referred to the meeting, saying Peña’s response to why they were meeting like this was that he was a lot closer to death than he was, say 30 years ago.

“I think he knew the day was coming sooner than most of us thought,” Flores said. “I encourage you to continue to pray for him, and there will be all-day viewing (Wednesday) at the Bascilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle in San Juan.”

The funeral is Thursday, also at the shrine.