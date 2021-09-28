Cameron County considers building event center

Cameron County could have an event center such as the one in Hidalgo County if county voters approve a proposition allowing the county to develop such a center.

Proposition A on the Nov. 2 Uniform Election regarding Cameron County reads as follows:

“Authorizing Cameron County, Texas to provide for the renovation, planning, acquisition, development, construction, equipment, and expansion of a multipurpose arena and convention center and any related infrastructure, and to authorize the use of the existing hotel occupancy tax at the rate of two percent of the price paid for a room in a hotel located in Cameron County, Texas, to authorize the use of the existing short term motor vehicle rental tax at a rate of five percent on the gross rental receipts from the rental of motor vehicles in Cameron County, Texas, and to impose an admissions tax at a rate not to exceed ten percent on the price each ticket sold as admission to an event held at the Cameron County Arena Development Project, for the purpose of financing the venue project. If approved, the maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in Cameron County, Texas would be 17% of the price paid for a room in a hotel.”

Cameron County Commissioners Court has been discussing the issues for the past several months.