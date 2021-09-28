Another 8 Hidalgo County residents died due to COVID-19; all unvaccinated

Hidalgo County reported another eight individuals who died due to COVID-19, all of whom were unvaccinated.

The county’s death toll is now up to 3,317 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release issued by the county Tuesday morning.

There were also another 133 new cases including 26 confirmed and 107 probable cases.

In schools, there was one new positive case among staff and 18 new cases among students. Since the county began reporting COVID cases at schools, there have been a total of 547 staff members and 1,785 students who tested positive.

Additionally, the county reported there were 203 people hospitalized for COVID-19, down from the 218 reported hospitalized Monday. Of the 203 patients, 181 were adults and 22 were pediatric patients.

Of those patients, 90 were being treated in intensive care units including 87 adults and three pediatric patients.