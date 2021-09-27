Nightly road closures in Pharr through Sunday

PHARR — Several nightly closures will be taking place here this week for construction activities related to the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project.

Until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the direct connector from southbound I-69C to westbound I-2 will be temporarily closed overnight for the installation of concrete barriers.

Motorists will be detoured to exit southbound SH495.

The I-2 westbound frontage road will also be closed until Saturday, between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road in Pharr from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Access to local businesses will be provided at Sugar Road and I-2 and the left lanes will be closed on the I-2 main lanes, in both directions, between Ash and Aster roads.

Additionally, traffic will be slowed throughout the project corridor to refresh striping on the roadway.

Operations will take place at night on I-2 from Second Street in McAllen to Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan and on I-69C from Nolana Loop to the interchange in Pharr.

Effective until Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the left lane will be closed on the I-2 eastbound frontage road between Aster and Ash roads in Pharr. The closure is necessary for drainage activities.

The Texas Department of Transportation encourages drivers to stay alert and slow down in road-work zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates.

To view safe driving practices visit www.txdot.gov/driver/safety.html.