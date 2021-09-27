Edinburg to offer $100 to already-vaccinated residents

The city of Edinburg is again offering $100 gift cards to residents to encourage vaccinations but this time, anyone who has already been vaccinated is eligible.

Continuing their partnership with DHR Health, the city is giving away $100 gift cards that are redeemable to small, local businesses.

The efforts are part of the city’s SPARC program, or Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID, which is funded by federal COVID-19 recovery funds.

About a week ago, the city gave out SPARC gift cards to residents that got vaccinated at a DHR Health clinic held Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 for their first, second or booster dose.

But during an event scheduled Saturday, residents who have already been vaccinated are eligible to receive a gift card.

Held at the Edinburg Wellness Center, the city will hold a pop-up market consisting of local vendors where residents will be able to pick up and spend their gift cards.

The city has a total of 8,000 to give out.

“It really is a business showcase,” City Manager Ron Garza said during a news conference Monday. “What we have done for this particular event is all 201 businesses that are part of the SPARC network, that take this SPARC gift card, have been invited so you can actually get your $100 gift card on site and spend it if you choose to spend it.”

DHR Health will also be on hand to administer Pfizer-BioNTech doses of the vaccine including booster doses, which are authorized for individuals 65 and older or those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

To qualify for a gift card, each individual must:

>> Be 12 years old or older;

>> Have an ID with proof of current residence;

>> Have the original copy of their vaccine card that matches ID;

>> Vaccine card must prove at least one previous vaccination;

>> Must not have previously received a $100 SPARC gift card during the Sept. 17-18 vaccine clinic.

The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Wellness Center, which is located at 315 E. Mark S. Pena Drive in Edinburg.