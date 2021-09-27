$348K in marijuana seized last week in Lower Valley

BROWNSVILLE — Last Wednesday and Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Brownsville and Fort Brown area seized more than $348,000 worth of marijuana from three separate incidents, according to an agency news release which also stated that the Rio Grande Valley accounts for 43% of all marajuana agents seized at ports of entry in the country.

On Wednesday agents observed several subjects carrying bundles away from the Rio Grande in Brownsville, according to the release.

As agents interdicted the group, the suspected drug smugglers abandoned the bundles and returned to Mexico.

Agents apprehended one Mexican national and seized four bundles of marijuana.

The marijuana weighed approximately 169 pounds and is valued at over $135,000. The suspected smuggler will be prosecuted under state charges.

Later that night, Fort Brown agents, again, “interdicted” a narcotic smuggling attempt near the earlier seizure, according to Border Patrol.

During this event, agents seized five bundles of marijuana and observed six people flee into Mexico. The seized bundles of marijuana weighed more than 119 pounds and are valued at about $95,000.

Last Thursday Brownsville agents observed a suspicious pick-up truck near the Rio Grande south of Los Fresnos.

Agents responded to the area and observed several subjects with bundles making their way through a canal toward the vehicle.

The smugglers abandoned the bundles and returned toward the Rio Grande when they detected the responding agents.

Agents, along with a canine team, apprehended two Mexican nationals and seized six bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighed more than 148 pounds and is valued at over $118,000.

The migrants will be prosecuted under state charges.