Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced that 3,559 volunteers from all over the Texas worked together to clean 19 locations along the Texas coast, collecting a total of 58,671 pounds of trash.

“Less than a week after Hurricane Nicholas made landfall, Texans from all corners of the state joined together to help keep our beaches clean,” Bush said. “This collaboration between the GLO, Adopt-A-Beach sponsors, and the public shows Texans’ strong commitment to ensuring our beaches remain enjoyable for families and sustainable for wildlife.”

In Cameron County, 1,278 volunteers joined to clean 27,367 pounds of trash from 15.5 miles of beach and shoreline. The total included 19,475 pounds of trash cleaned from five miles of county beaches on South Padre Island by 779 volunteers, 1,212 pounds of trash cleaned from four miles of city beaches on the Island by 101 volunteers, and 6,680 pounds of trash cleaned from 6.5 miles of shoreline on Boca Chica Beach by 398 volunteers.

The next coastwide cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Volunteers can find more information at texasadoptabeach.org and are encouraged to take part in a fun-filled day of giving back and taking care of the Texas coast.

The fall cleanup scoured 2,840 beach miles and 719 bay miles of the coast, cleaning 29.34 tons of trash, the GLO said in a news release.