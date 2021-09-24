Walgreens to begin scheduling appointments booster shots

Beginning on Saturday, those who are eligible to receive the Pfzier COVID-19 booster shot can schedule an appointment with Walgreens.

You can sign up at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, or by calling (800) Walgreens or by calling a local Walgreens store.

Walgreens made the announcement Friday following Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Walgreens has played a vital role in responding to COVID-19 as millions have turned to us as a convenient vaccination destination and critical point of community care,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens, in a media release. “In addition to providing booster shots, our pharmacy teams remain readily available to advise patients, address questions and co-administer flu and COVID-19 primary vaccines to help protect our communities.”

Walgreen states patients new to the pharmacy seeking a booster shot will be asked to verify eligibility when the appointment is scheduled and at the time of the appointment.

Patients can either bring their COVID-19 vaccine dose card to the appointment so the booster shot can be recorded, or information about their primary vaccine series to receive a new vaccine card noting the booster dose. Currently, patients with a registered Walgreens pharmacy account can access their vaccines records via the Walgreens website or mobile app.

The following populations are eligible to receive a booster dose at this time:

>>Individuals ages 65 and older.

>>Long-term care facility residents ages 18 and older.

>>Individuals ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions. Individuals ages 18 – 49 should consider individual benefits and risks, according to CDC guidance.

>>Individuals ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, such as healthcare and essential workers.

Eligible individuals can receive their booster shot at least six months after they completed their Pfizer COVID-19 primary vaccine series.