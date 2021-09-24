The City of Harlingen along with Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen, South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday.

Health officials will have more than 2000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to give to area residents. The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Harlingen Convention Center, 701 Harlingen Heights Dr.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older for first and second doses. It will also be available as a booster for anyone 65 and older or with underlying medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, organ transplants, or asthma.

The Moderna vaccine is available to people 18 and older for the first and second dose and as a booster for those with immunocompromised conditions.

The city is also offering a $50 gift certificate to anyone in Cameron County getting their first dose of either vaccine.