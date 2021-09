The latest report from Hidalgo County shows half of the latest positive COVID-19 cases are in the two youngest age groups.

Of the 316 newly reported positive cases, 89 are in the 0-11 group, with another 69 in the 12-19 group.

In addition to the new cases, the county also reported 14 deaths, 11 of which were unvaccinated. These new deaths bring Hidalgo County’s total COVID deaths to 3,299.

Total hospitalizations sit at 220, with 103 patients in intensive care units.