Surveillance of Brownsville homes leads to arrests of three

A surveillance of a Brownsville home by police has lead to the arrest of three people, with two of them arrested on drug related charges.

The Brownsville Police Department Narcotics Unit was watching a home at the 1700 block of Grant Street where authorities believed narcotics were being sold from, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

The agents noticed a vehicle leaving the home with three people inside. They conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. A check on Justin Phillip Alexander indicated he had several outstanding warrants for credit card abuse and burglary of a motor vehicle. He was placed under arrest.

Sandoval said Kevin Robert Broussard and Joshua Isaiah Ramirez who were also in the vehicle were arrested on drug related charges.

Agents then went back to the residence the subjects left and located more narcotics at the residence, Sandoval said. Brownsville Police Narcotics Unit worked up this case daily for several weeks.

The trio were arrested and arraigned as follow: Alexander was arrested on three counts of credit card abuse and one count of burglary of a motor vehicle and his bonds totaled $20,000. Broussard was arrested on one count of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and his bonds totaled $63,000. Ramirez was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance and his bonds totaled $18,000.

[email protected]