Pet store chain PetSmart is going to bring the meds to your door.

PetSmart officials announced this week the company is launching a new online pharmacy for pet medications.

Customers can order pet meds prescribed by their veterinarian and PetSmart will handle the prescription verification.

PetSmart isn’t the first major retailer to the game on pet medication.

Walmart began opening more in-store veterinary clinics in the past two years, and earlier this year, Tractor Supply began an on-demand veterinary service and online pet prescription service.

“The Pharmacy at PetSmart is an exciting new way to help our customers access medications for pets quickly and conveniently,” said Kristin Shane, senior vice president of merchandising. “Whether you’re ordering your prescriptions for your dog or cat, on petsmart.com or our mobile app we’ll make sure you get exactly what your pet needs to thrive delivered right to your door.”

To use the service customers will need an active prescription from their own veterinarian, submit it online, and wait for PetSmart to verify its validity.

The PetSmart med service is offering free shipping on orders of $49 or more.