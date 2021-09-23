The National Weather Service in Brownsville released a hazardous weather outlook Thursday afternoon affecting the coast.

Rio Grande Valley beachgoers should be advised of a moderate risk of rip currents at South Padre Island and Boca Chica beaches, officials say.

These conditions are expected to begin Thursday night and into the weekend.

Then, starting Sunday and possibly into Wednesday, forecasters expect an elevated risk of rip currents to affect local beaches.

Cooler weather could also soon fade away, according to local meteorologists who state that heat index values will be on the rise beginning next week.

Those heat index values could reach 105 degrees during the afternoon hours of Monday through Wednesday.