A Brownsville father accused in a June accident that left his wife dead and his two children injured has been formally charged in the case.

Miguel Angel Dominquez turned himself in to the Brownsville Police Department on Wednesday after he learned an arrest warrant had been issued for him charging him with one count of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault on two counts of injury to a child, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

Diaz’s bonds totaled $90,000.

The accident happened at about 11:47 p.m. on June 28 ON Highway 48 and Minnesota Avenue.

Authorities report Diaz, the driver of a white Yukon, in which the mother and children were passengers disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection which caused it to collide with two other vehicles.

The 27-year-old mother died at the scene. The children, ages 6 and 2, had been hospitalized.

The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were also transported to other hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

