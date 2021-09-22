Cameron County reports 79 new COVID cases

County health officials said Tuesday they received confirmation of an additional 79 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in Cameron County to 51,587.

The county health department did not report any additional deaths from COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County remained at 1,886, the health department said.

The new cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Port Isabel, Rancho Viejo, San Benito, Santa Maria and Santa Rosa, the county health department said.

The new cases range from four children in the age group of 9 years old and younger, to 18 people in the age group of 10 to 19 to two people in their 80s, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Of the 79 new cases, 22 are laboratory reports of COVID-19 from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 94 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 47,284.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Tuesday, 78.78% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 92.24% has received at least one dose. In addition, 85.04% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 93.14% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.