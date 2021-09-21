Border Patrol agents arrest two sex offenders, MS gang member

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two previously convicted sex offenders and a gang member over the weekend, according to a news release.

On Friday, McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 20 individuals near Hidalgo.

Among this group, a records check revealed that Mexican national Salvador Castilleja-Martinez was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child in 2006 in Winsconsin, the release said.

Castilleja-Martinez was sentenced to three years confinement and then removed from the United States.

The following day, Rio Grande City Border Patrol apprehended a group of seven in Rio Grande City.

Record checks revealed a Salvadoran national was convicted in California for sexual assault of a minor in 2019 and was sentenced to 122 days of confinement and five years of probation.

The Salvadoran was then removed from the US.

On Sunday, McAllen agents apprehended a group of four in Abram where record checks revealed one Ecuadorian was a member of the Mara-Salvatrucha gang and has multiple removals from the US.

Around the nation, Border Patrol agents have arrested 325 gang members this fiscal year alone and more than 150 of those arrests were in the RGV, according to the release.