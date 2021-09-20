McAllen police investigating deadly assault at downtown bar

The McAllen Police Department is investigating an early morning assault at a McAllen bar that resulted in a 24-year-old man’s death.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Chicago Ave. at 12:37 a.m. for a call for service regarding an assault in-progress.

The reporting person told police a man was fighting with people in the bar and that several persons were holding him down.

“Responding Officer (s), upon arriving at this location, determined that the male subject of the (call for service) was on the floor, unresponsive and unconscious,” police said in a news release.

Officers requested EMS and started chest compressions on the man, who police identified as Juan Elias III.

EMS arrived and transported Elias to McAllen Medical Center, where he died at 1:26 a.m.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.