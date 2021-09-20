Hidalgo County reports nine COVID-19 deaths, 367 more cases

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported 367 more cases of the coronavirus Monday along with nine more deaths tied to it.

Those fatalities ranged in age from their 40s to their 70s, four of them women and five men.

Over half were Mission residents, with others living in Edinburg and Donna.

Out of the nine, seven were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Area hospitals continue to treat 262 patients with COVID-19, 22 of whom are pediatric patients.

Of those patients, 111 are being treated in intensive care units. Four of them are children.

Twenty students and one school staff member also contracted the virus.

Since Aug. 18, local schools have reported a total of 1,653 students and 529 staff members as having tested positive for the virus.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has also provided monoclonal antibodies to 973 patients since the regional infusion center was opened Aug. 27 in Edinburg.